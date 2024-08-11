McCormick Criticizes Harris Over Supporting Fracking Ban

Dave McCormick, the challenger to Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for changing her position on fracking after becoming the Democrat nominee for president.

Harris has reversed many of her positions since becoming the nominee, and infamously told CNN in 2019, during her last presidential run, that "[T]here's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking."

McCormick told Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures that this election is "a contrast between strength and weakness."

Both Harris and Casey have "an extreme liberal agenda," and "nowhere is that more clear than in energy," McCormick said.

McCormick tied Harris to the poor economy and high inflation under Joe Biden, saying "…these are the same people — Casey, Harris — that said President Biden was OK until he wasn't OK; they said excessive spending wouldn't drive inflation," and that "energy is critical to Pennsylvania; we've got the fourth-largest natural gas reserves in the world, and this creates wonderful job opportunity for decades to come for Pennsylvanians."