Chappelle's Alleged Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder in Stabbing

The man accused of lunging at comedian Dave Chappelle onstage has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of his roommate in December.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested Thursday on the attempted murder charge and a judge has denied a request for his release.

Lee has pleaded not guilty to stabbing a transitional housing facility roommate during an altercation Dec. 2.

The victim reportedly identified the alleged attacker after seeing media coverage of the Chappelle incident on May 3 at the Hollywood Bowl.

"The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney's Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute."

Lee was initially charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly tackled Chapelle onstage while carrying a knife and a fake gun inside the venue. Lee's arm was broken as security wrangled Lee onstage, according to the New York Post.

The charges were later reduced to four misdemeanors: battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer, according to the Post.

Lee's next court date for the Chappelle attack is Friday, while the attempted murder change court date is June 2, according to the district attorney.