WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: darknet | drugs | weapons | conspiracy | raids | ice | traffickers

Global Darknet Drugs and Weapons Conspiracy Broken Up

By    |   Thursday, 22 May 2025 07:05 PM EDT

The Department of Justice reported that a massive dark web drugs and weapons conspiracy has been broken up with the arrest of 270 people on four continents.

The DOJ said the organization used access to "dark web" links to traffic drugs and weapons. Among those arrested, it said, were buyers, vendors, and administrators, or background logistics support people.

Two metric tons of drugs were seized in raids connected to the enforcement action. Agents also reported seizing 144 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced narcotics. Hard currency and digital assets valued at over $200 million are now in the control of enforcement teams. No fewer than 180 firearms were also confiscated during the arrests.

U.S. enforcement agents and international counterparts went after drug operators in the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia.

Government investigators earlier cracked into and then seized the infrastructure of the dark web networks, Nemesis, Tor2Door, Bohemia, and Kingdom Markets. The data pulled from those systems helped to set up this latest global enforcement.

Acting Director Todd Lyons of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the operation was "record-breaking." Lyons said enforcement agents sent "a clear message to every trafficker hiding behind a screen – your anonymity ends where our global reach begins." Lyons said there are no "safe places" left for international drug traffickers.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Justice reported that a massive dark web drugs and weapons conspiracy has been broken up with the arrest of 270 people on four continents.
darknet, drugs, weapons, conspiracy, raids, ice, traffickers
217
2025-05-22
Thursday, 22 May 2025 07:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved