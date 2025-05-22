Global Darknet Drugs and Weapons Conspiracy Broken Up

The Department of Justice reported that a massive dark web drugs and weapons conspiracy has been broken up with the arrest of 270 people on four continents.

The DOJ said the organization used access to "dark web" links to traffic drugs and weapons. Among those arrested, it said, were buyers, vendors, and administrators, or background logistics support people.

Two metric tons of drugs were seized in raids connected to the enforcement action. Agents also reported seizing 144 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced narcotics. Hard currency and digital assets valued at over $200 million are now in the control of enforcement teams. No fewer than 180 firearms were also confiscated during the arrests.

U.S. enforcement agents and international counterparts went after drug operators in the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia.

Government investigators earlier cracked into and then seized the infrastructure of the dark web networks, Nemesis, Tor2Door, Bohemia, and Kingdom Markets. The data pulled from those systems helped to set up this latest global enforcement.

Acting Director Todd Lyons of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the operation was "record-breaking." Lyons said enforcement agents sent "a clear message to every trafficker hiding behind a screen – your anonymity ends where our global reach begins." Lyons said there are no "safe places" left for international drug traffickers.