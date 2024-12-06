WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: daniel penny | subway | jordan neely | jury

Jury Unable to Reach Verdict in Daniel Penny Case

By    |   Friday, 06 December 2024 11:50 AM EST

The jury at Daniel Penny's trial in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely said Friday that it is unable to reach a verdict on the more serious charge of second-degree manslaughter in the incident. 

The panel sent a note to the judge Friday morning to report that it is having trouble reaching a consensus that Penny "recklessly" caused Neely to die when he held him in a chokehold for six minutes after the homeless man reportedly shouted threats at passengers on the train, reports The New York Post

The court has not declared the jury as being hung. 

Penny's attorneys moved for a mistrial, pointing out that the jury is locked after it had deliberated for 20 hours over four days in a case that is not complex factually. 

The judge, however, rejected that motion, ordering the jury instead to try to reach a consensus. According to reports, the jury is not permitted to consider a second charge, criminally negligent homicide, if it has not reached a unanimous decision the charge of manslaughter.

The judge also said a new trial may be needed on the second charge if the jury can't reach an agreement on the main charge. 

According to witnesses, Neely had yelled out that "someone's going to die today!" on the subway, but prosecutors stressed that no witness testified that Neely had brandished a weapon, touched any passengers, or threatened any specific person. 

They also pointed out that Neely was unarmed, and that police found that he only had a muffin in his pocket. 

Penny's attorneys argued that the prosecution could not prove that the chokehold killed Neely. 

The jury could also convict Penny on a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide. 

He faces up to 15 years in prison if he's convicted of manslaughter, or up to four years if he's convicted on the charge of criminally negligent homicide. 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The jury at Daniel Penny's trial in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely said Friday that it is unable to reach a verdict on the more serious charge of second-degree manslaughter in the incident. The panel sent a note to the judge Friday morning to report that it is...
daniel penny, subway, jordan neely, jury
314
2024-50-06
Friday, 06 December 2024 11:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved