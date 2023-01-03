×
Buffalo Bills: Damar Hamlin Remains in Critical Condition

(Newsmax)

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 05:52 PM EST

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest Monday night during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals, remains in critical condition, the team said Tuesday in an update.

After collapsing on the field at approximately 8:55 p.m., Hamlin, 24, was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and spent the night in the intensive care unit. He is still at the hospital and remains in critical condition, the Bills said.

"We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far," the team’s statement read.

On Tuesday, Hamlin’s family released a statement expressing “sincere gratitude” for the overwhelming support the fans have shown since his collapse. They also thanked the more than 150,000 people for the nearly $4 million that has been donated to Hamlin’s charity toy drive fund.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the family’s statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.”

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us,” the family added. “Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

According to Buffalo Rumblings, Hamlin has organized a toy drive as his charitable endeavor since he entered the NFL.

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin’s original statement on the toy drive reads. “I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.”

From the Pittsburgh area, Hamlin went to high school there and chose to stay and play college football at the University of Pittsburgh.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the game between the Bills and the Bengals would “not be resumed this week” and that no decision has been made "regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date."

"The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association," the league said in a statement.

"After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week,” the statement continued. "The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date."

