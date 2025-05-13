WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Strong: Space Command Could Add Thousands of Jobs

The US Space Command logo on a flag
(Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

By    |   Tuesday, 13 May 2025 05:11 PM EDT

Rep. Dale Strong, R-Ala., said this week that the Trump administration's plans to relocate U.S. Space Command could add thousands of jobs in the Tennessee Valley area.

A recent report from the Department of Defense Inspector General shows that the Trump administration would prefer to move the headquarters for Space Command to Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville, Alabama.

Strong said Monday, during a public appearance at Athens State University, that the relocation could add "1,700 jobs with a 3,000-job spinoff."

He added, "You start talking about 1,700 great paying jobs, high education level. You've got to have other jobs to spin off to make that happen."

"So, this is not about just Redstone Arsenal," Strong said. "This is about north Alabama. It shows what our region does. It shows what our region has already done for this country, and what we're going to do. That's why I'm bullish on the future of north Alabama."

Newly confirmed Air Force Secretary Troy Meink previously advocated for relocating Space Command during his Senate confirmation hearing.

"The Space Force is in the process of growing," Meink said. "I will support that activity to make sure we have the right numbers and the right skillset."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 13 May 2025 05:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

