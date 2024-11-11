WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike rogers | donald trump | space command | colorado | alabama | joe biden

Trump Could Move Space Command to Alabama

By    |   Monday, 11 November 2024 10:26 PM EST

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., said Monday that President-elect Donald Trump could move Space Command, separate from Space Force, out of Colorado and into Alabama.

"President Trump said in the campaign that he was going to reverse that decision," Biden's decision to move the headquarters to Colorado, Rogers told Mobile radio FM Talk 106.5. "But I knew he would because if you remember, not only did Alabama win two nationwide competitions, but President Trump's secretary of the Air Force recommended Huntsville, President Biden's secretary of the Air Force recommended Huntsville, and then Biden took it away for political reasons."

"But it's going to be a big point now because President Trump's already announced it, and I think you'll see in the first week that he's in office, he'll sign an executive order reversing Biden's directive," the congressman added. "And we will start construction next year in Huntsville."

Trump's possible support for Alabama over Colorado for the headquarters has stirred debate among Republicans, with Colorado Republicans such as Rep.-elect Jeff Crank and Rep. Doug Lamborn opposing the relocation.

"He's definitely against the move," a Crank spokesman told the Washington Examiner.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., said Monday that President-elect Donald Trump could move Space Command, separate from Space Force, out of Colorado and into Alabama.
mike rogers, donald trump, space command, colorado, alabama, joe biden
190
2024-26-11
Monday, 11 November 2024 10:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved