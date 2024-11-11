Trump Could Move Space Command to Alabama

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., said Monday that President-elect Donald Trump could move Space Command, separate from Space Force, out of Colorado and into Alabama.

"President Trump said in the campaign that he was going to reverse that decision," Biden's decision to move the headquarters to Colorado, Rogers told Mobile radio FM Talk 106.5. "But I knew he would because if you remember, not only did Alabama win two nationwide competitions, but President Trump's secretary of the Air Force recommended Huntsville, President Biden's secretary of the Air Force recommended Huntsville, and then Biden took it away for political reasons."

"But it's going to be a big point now because President Trump's already announced it, and I think you'll see in the first week that he's in office, he'll sign an executive order reversing Biden's directive," the congressman added. "And we will start construction next year in Huntsville."

Trump's possible support for Alabama over Colorado for the headquarters has stirred debate among Republicans, with Colorado Republicans such as Rep.-elect Jeff Crank and Rep. Doug Lamborn opposing the relocation.

"He's definitely against the move," a Crank spokesman told the Washington Examiner.