eBay: Dahmer Halloween Costumes Banned From Site

Online giant eBay has reportedly banned sales of Halloween costumes of American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer following Netflix’s release of “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which focuses on Dahmer’s murder of 17 men in Milwaukee.

An eBay spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the platform was removing listings that violate its policy on violence and violent criminals.

“Listings that promote or glorify violence or violent acts, or are associated with individuals who are notorious for committing violent acts, are not allowed,” the policy states.

The Netflix show has been extremely popular, amassing more than 196 million viewing hours in the first week after its release.

Family members of some of the victims are upset with Netflix for pushing forward with the project.

“I don’t see how they can do that,” Shirley Hughes, the mother of one of Dahmer’s victims, Tony Hughes, told the Guardian. “I don’t see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there.”