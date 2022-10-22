×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dahmer | halloween | site | costume

eBay: Dahmer Halloween Costumes Banned From Site

(Newsmax)

By    |   Saturday, 22 October 2022 07:09 PM EDT

Online giant eBay has reportedly banned sales of Halloween costumes of American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer following Netflix’s release of “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which focuses on Dahmer’s murder of 17 men in Milwaukee.

An eBay spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the platform was removing listings that violate its policy on violence and violent criminals.

“Listings that promote or glorify violence or violent acts, or are associated with individuals who are notorious for committing violent acts, are not allowed,” the policy states.

The Netflix show has been extremely popular, amassing more than 196 million viewing hours in the first week after its release.

Family members of some of the victims are upset with Netflix for pushing forward with the project.

“I don’t see how they can do that,” Shirley Hughes, the mother of one of Dahmer’s victims, Tony Hughes, told the Guardian. “I don’t see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Online giant eBay has reportedly banned sales of Halloween costumes of American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer following Netflix’s release of “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which focuses on Dahmer’s murder of 17 men in Milwaukee.
dahmer, halloween, site, costume
163
2022-09-22
Saturday, 22 October 2022 07:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved