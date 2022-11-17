×
Tags: Customs Agents Shot

1 Customs Agent Killed, 2 Wounded Off Coast of Puerto Rico

Thursday, 17 November 2022 12:15 PM EST

A U.S. federal agent was killed and two were wounded in a gun battle with suspected drug smugglers on Thursday during an inspection of a vessel believed to be carrying drugs off the coast of Puerto Rico, U.S. officials said.

"These are brave members of our Air and Marine Operations within U.S. Customs and Border Protection," said U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in testimony before a U.S. Senate committee.

"Their bravery and selfless service should be recognized."

Mayorkas, who was briefed on the situation Thursday morning, said the other agents "were gravely wounded."

The agents stopped the vessel, believed to be carrying controlled substances, 14 miles (22.5 km) off the coast of the Puerto Rican municipality of Cabo Rojo, CBP spokesperson Jeffrey Quinones told Reuters earlier.

Drug traffickers frequently use Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, as an entrance point for narcotics being smuggled from the Caribbean to the continental United States.

Puerto Rican police on Wednesday reported finding 38 kg (84 lbs) of what was believed to be cocaine, as well as the body of a man underneath a 19-foot (6-meter) boat abandoned on a beach in the western municipality of Isabela.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsfront
Customs Agents Shot
193
