NY District Attorneys Urge State AG to Delay Release of Cuomo Materials

A group of New York district attorneys’ offices are pushing state Attorney General Letitia James’ office to delay the release of materials in its investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, CNN reports.

"While I respect the right of the public to have access to the same materials, I fear that making them available at this time could compromise our investigation," Albany County District Attorney David Soares wrote on Monday in a letter to James' office, which was obtained by CNN though Freedom of Information Law requests.

Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes in an email to James’ office said he’s "still exploring whether it is possible to file criminal charges regarding the alleged conduct" and is "concerned that the public release of additional information may hinder or impair any potential prosecution."

CNN also found that the head of Nassau County's Special Victims Bureau, Amanda Burke, sent a message warning that the release of witness deposition transcripts “has the potential to jeopardize the ongoing criminal investigation,” if done “at this stage,” since the district attorneys’ offices and the general public would find out the details of the statements at the same time.

"In order to protect the integrity of our investigation and potential prosecution, we ask that the OAG refrain from publicly posting the transcripts," she wrote.

"As we have said from the beginning, we will cooperate, as appropriate, with other law enforcement agencies conducting criminal investigations into the former governor's conduct,” a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said in a statement to CNN.