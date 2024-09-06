WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: crystalball | montana | senate | race | lean | gop

Crystal Ball Shifts Mont. Senate Race to 'Leans Republican'

By    |   Friday, 06 September 2024 05:45 PM EDT

Nonpartisan election handicapper Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics shifted its Montana Senate race rating to "leans Republican," one day after keeping the race a "toss-up."

Crystal Ball cited a new poll commissioned by AARP that found Republican challenger Tim Sheehy leading three-term incumbent Democrat Jon Tester by 6 percentage points, 51%-45%. Further, Sheehy leads 49%-41% with third-party candidates included.

"We can see critics of this rating decision arguing, in effect, that we are changing the rating in the cycle's most important Senate race based on a single poll. But that is not what we are doing," Crystal Ball managing editor Kyle Kondik wrote Friday. "We already were fairly close to being convinced that this was no longer truly a Toss-up race – in our analysis yesterday, we identified Ohio as the ‘truer' of our two toss-ups at the time – but we wanted a little more information before doing it. The AARP poll amounted to that last bit of information we were seeking."

AARP commissioned a bipartisan polling team of Fabrizio Ward [Republican firm] and David Binder Research [Democrat firm] to conduct the survey.

"[T]his is the kind of poll we had in mind when we wrote yesterday that we wanted some additional information about this race before moving the race from the Toss-up category," Kondik wrote.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Sheehy with a 5.2-point lead over Tester.

The implications are "crucial," Kondik wrote. With the retirement of erstwhile Democrat-turned-independent Sen. Joe Manchin in West Virginia, Republicans would hold a 51-49 advantage in the Senate with an expected victory in West Virginia — popular two-term GOP Gov. Jim Justice is expected to win Manchin's seat — and a Sheehy victory in Montana.

The Cook Political Report has the Montana race listed as a "toss-up."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Nonpartisan election handicapper Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics shifted its Montana Senate race rating to "leans Republican," one day after keeping the race a "toss-up."
crystalball, montana, senate, race, lean, gop
299
2024-45-06
Friday, 06 September 2024 05:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved