Sen. Cruz to Campaign for Herschel Walker in Georgia Runoff

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is throwing his gravitas behind Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in his runoff election with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia.

In a post on Twitter Wednesday, Cruz published a flyer announcing that he will be attending an event for Walker in Canton, Georgia, on Thursday evening.

"Georgia, join Herschel Walker and me tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at The Mill at Etowah in Canton," Cruz said in his post.

Walker and Warnock are locked in a tight contest that could likely decide which party controls the Senate, after neither achieved the required 50% of the vote in Tuesday's midterm election.

According to the state, Warnock has 1,941,763 votes, or 49.42%, compared to Walker’s 1,906,320 votes or 48.52% cast Tuesday.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday that the pair will face off in a runoff election Dec. 6.

According to The New York Times, as of Wednesday night, the Senate is evenly split with 48 seats each for Republicans and Democrats with Georgia and two other states still undecided.

Alaska, which uses rank choice voting, currently has two Republicans, challenger Kelly Tshibaka and incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski leading with 44.3% and 42.8% of the vote respectively, according to The Times, meaning that the GOP will win its 49th seat no matter who comes out on top there.

If the parties split the remaining two, Nevada and Arizona, control of the Senate will come down to the result of the runoff with Walker and Warnock in Georgia.

Currently, GOP challenger Adam Laxalt is ahead of Nevada's Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto 423,214 votes to 405,411 votes with 78% of the vote counted in that state, according to The Times.

With 70% of the vote counted in Arizona Wednesday night, as reported by The Times, incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly is leading Republican challenger Blake Masters 979,509 votes to 884,191 votes.

If the race margin remains, Republicans could have 50 seats and Democrats 49 seats, making the Georgia race the determining factor.

A Warnock win would ensure the status quo of a 50-50 Senate remains with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking 51st vote, while a Walker win would give the GOP 51 seats and control of the upper chamber.