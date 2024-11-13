Cruise Line Offers Plan to 'Skip' Trump Administration

A luxury cruise line is offering a "skip forward" plan for those Americans looking to avoid another four years under President-elect Donald Trump.

While some despondent voters have protested Trump's election by shaving their heads, threatening sex strikes and throwing online tantrums, still others have said they will be leaving the country forever. For those looking for a more subdued middle ground, Villa Vie Residences has announced a four-year long "Skip Forward" cruise, which will dock at 425 ports across 140 countries.

"Residents have the flexibility to join their customized journey at any port during the continuous global adventure for up to 4 years," Villa Vie Residences said in a press release. Buying a four-year cabin on the vessel starts at $159,999 per person for a double and $255,999 for a single bedroom. Luxury accommodations featuring unlimited access to an Ocean Villa start at $350,000.

"Villa Vie offers a unique one-of-a-kind way see the whole world at a slow pace where you have enough time to actually experience the cultural vibe of every port." said Anne Alms, head of sales for Villa Vie Residences in a statement. "Your villa is your bedroom, and the ship is your home, she'll take you across the globe to endless horizons."

CEO Mikael Petterson said that the package is ideal for those Americans looking to escape, though he acknowledged he has plenty of conservative customers. "Although the campaign was put together before the results of the election, we feel we have a perfect product for those who said they'd leave the country if XYZ wins the election," Petterson said to Fox Business On Monday.

"We may have differing political views, but our community comes together through our passion for exploring the world in a very real way that goes far beyond politics," he added.

If a four-year commitment proves too steep for some customers, Villa Vie Residences is offering a two-year "Mid-Term Selection" in case Democrats recapture either the House or the Senate in 2026.