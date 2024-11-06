WATCH TV LIVE

Climate Activists Spray-Paint US Embassy in London After Trump Win

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 08:52 AM EST

British police arrested two men after environmental activists sprayed orange paint on a section of the U.S. embassy building in south London Wednesday to protest against Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

Two campaigners from Just Stop Oil sprayed the embassy's compound wall with orange paint, a video posted by the group on X showed.

"Trump's win puts the lives of ordinary people at risk, everywhere," Just Stop Oil said.

London's Metropolitan Police arrested two men, aged 25 and 72, on suspicion of criminal damage, the force said.

"This activity is vandalism purporting as protest and we will continue to have a zero tolerance attitude to actions such as this," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said in a statement.

Just Stop Oil activists have staged numerous high-profile protests in Britain including by disrupting sports and theater events and throwing soup at Van Gogh paintings.

The U.S. embassy moved to a 12-story building on the south bank of the River Thames, leaving behind its Grosvenor Square premises, in 2018.

Representatives for the embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


