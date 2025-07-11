WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: crockett | maga | violence | party

Rep. Crockett Claims All Violence Comes from MAGA

By    |   Friday, 11 July 2025 05:29 PM EDT

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas has stated that all the recent violence in the United States is coming from the "MAGA" wing of the Republican party.

Speaking to comedian Hasan Minhaj this week, Crockett said, “Violence doesn’t come from Democrats, just to be clear. Obviously, anyone can be a criminal. But it is MAGA. It is the specifically MAGA faction. I don’t think traditional Republicans are getting engaged in all of this.”

When the topic of the two assassination attempts made against President Donald Trump in 2024 arose, Crockett dismissed both Thomas Matthew Crooks and Ryan Wesley Routh as “Trump supporters.” Authorities have found no motive or discernable political association with Crooks and Routh is known to have supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Despite the blanket assessment of the Trump’s base, the representative from Texas’ 30th congressional district conveniently skipped over the multiple attacks on Tesla dealerships aimed at punishing Elon Musk, and the recent violence and shootings at ICE detention facilities in Texas and Oregon. During the Black Lives Matter at least 25 people were killed in the protests that plagued the country in the spring and summer of 2020.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas has stated that all the recent violence in the United States is coming from the "MAGA" wing of the Republican party.
crockett, maga, violence, party
196
2025-29-11
Friday, 11 July 2025 05:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved