AG Bondi Warns ICEBlock App Developer

Attorney General Pam Bondi hit hard at a phone application that seeks to help illegals avoid deportation.

She warned ICEBlock developer Joshua Aaron that the doxxing of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials — outing the location of federal officials — is a serious offense.

ICEBlock, a new iPhone app, lets users post sightings of ICE officers in their area, CNN reported. The app was launched in April by Aaron, a musician and developer, who told CNN that he wanted to do something "to fight back" against ICE raids.

But the app places agents in serious danger — exposing private information.

"That's what he's doing, and people obviously, our ICE agents, all of our federal agents who are working hand in hand on these task forces, our federal agents from the Justice Department could be injured," Bondi said in a televised interview Monday. "He's giving a message to criminals where our federal officers are, and he cannot do that. And we are looking at it.

"We are looking at him. And he better watch out because that's not a protected speech. That is threatening the lives of our law enforcement officers throughout this country."

Aaron said U.S. deportation efforts feel "reminiscent of Nazi Germany."

CNN hailed the obstruction of justice effort of the liberal activist seeking to undermine law and order under President Donald Trump, drawing a further rebuke from Bondi.

"And shame on CNN," she said. "I just saw that for the first time when you showed it that they're promoting that app.

"Shame on them for doing that. That could hurt our law enforcement officers who are out there protecting them, protecting all of us every single day."

Doxxing a federal officer is not only dangerous but also illegal, and potentially a felony in some states.

"You cannot dox," Bondi said. "We're finding you. People don't think that we can find you. We are finding you. We've made that abundantly evident by the cases that we're making: No longer will crime be rampant in our country, and we will protect the great men and women in law enforcement."

Law enforcement in the U.S. is already a dangerous job without tolerating anti-policing liberals making it worse, Bondi said.

"There's no ordinary day in the life of a police officer," she said. "They're out there protecting all of us every day. They're protecting CNN. They're protecting everyone. Yet these people are so against law enforcement officers — whether you're a candidate for mayor in New York City or you're some network promoting an app."