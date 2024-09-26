Multiple Iranians Indicted in Hack of Trump Campaign

Multiple Iranians have been indicted by a grand jury in connection to the hacking of members of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Politico reported Thursday.

ABC News reported earlier Thursday that the Justice Department would be announcing charges on Friday. Names of the defendants and the specific charges were not reported by either outlet.

Trump’s campaign has been notified, according to the ABC News report.

The FBI and other intelligence agencies said earlier this month that Iranian hackers stole information from Trump’s campaign and provided it to President Joe Biden, when he was still running for reelection.

Both the Biden and now nominee Kamala Harris campaigns have maintained that they did not accept any stolen material related to the hack. The agencies said the hacking efforts continue. Microsoft reported on Aug. 8 that Iranian hackers had “sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign," according to Politico.

The report of impending charges comes amid intelligence briefings Trump received this week regarding ongoing assassination threats from Iran.

"Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference," Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

This story has been updated.





