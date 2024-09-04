WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cpb | cartel | border patrol

Border Agents on Alert After Arrest of Cartel Member

By    |   Wednesday, 04 September 2024 12:23 PM EDT

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is on high alert for an increase in "cross-border violence in the form of retaliatory attacks" after the arrest of a high-ranking member of the Cartel del Noreste, NewsNation reported.

Carlos Munsivais Treviño, the alleged co-leader of the Cartel del Noreste, was arrested Tuesday in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, by the National Guard and the Mexican Army.

His apprehension, according to documents obtained by NewsNation from the Laredo Sector Intelligence Unit, could lead to "cross-border violence in the form of retaliatory attacks."

The memo, which does not name him, advises agents to exercise caution when dealing with "military-aged undocumented noncitizens along the border," as Cartel del Noreste combatants may attempt to flee into the U.S.

Cartel del Noreste broke off from the infamous Los Zetas cartel.

Treviño, according to reports, was in charge of organizing kidnappings, extortions and drug and migrant trafficking.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is on high alert for an increase in "cross-border violence in the form of retaliatory attacks" after the arrest of a high-ranking member of the Cartel del Noreste, NewsNation reported.
cpb, cartel, border patrol
147
2024-23-04
Wednesday, 04 September 2024 12:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved