Border Agents on Alert After Arrest of Cartel Member

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is on high alert for an increase in "cross-border violence in the form of retaliatory attacks" after the arrest of a high-ranking member of the Cartel del Noreste, NewsNation reported.

Carlos Munsivais Treviño, the alleged co-leader of the Cartel del Noreste, was arrested Tuesday in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, by the National Guard and the Mexican Army.

His apprehension, according to documents obtained by NewsNation from the Laredo Sector Intelligence Unit, could lead to "cross-border violence in the form of retaliatory attacks."

The memo, which does not name him, advises agents to exercise caution when dealing with "military-aged undocumented noncitizens along the border," as Cartel del Noreste combatants may attempt to flee into the U.S.

Cartel del Noreste broke off from the infamous Los Zetas cartel.

Treviño, according to reports, was in charge of organizing kidnappings, extortions and drug and migrant trafficking.