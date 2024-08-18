DEA's Milgram: Cartels Making Fentanyl Look Like Prescriptions

U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency chief Anne Milgram, told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that the Mexican drug cartels are making fentanyl look like prescription drugs.

"We're working to take apart these networks, and we're starting to see progress, but there is a lot more work to be done, because how addictive fentanyl is, how tiny quantities can kill someone," Milgram said of the Mexican drug cartels. "And for the first time, the cartels are hiding fentanyl in other drugs.

"They're making them look like real prescription medicines, which are all fentanyl and filler. And so this is just a dramatically changed landscape that we've now pivoted to address and take head on.

"And every day, we're fighting to save lives by defeating those two cartels and stopping fentanyl," she said.

Earlier in the interview, Milgram said two Mexican drug cartels, the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels, were buying raw materials from China and manufacturing fentanyl for "pennies."

"And so this is the cheapest drug we have ever faced. And the only limit on the amount of drugs that can be made are the chemicals that are being sourced by the cartels from China and essentially the reproduction, which again, costs pennies for these two cartels to make," she said.