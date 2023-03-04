Gabbard at CPAC: Dems a Party of Warmongers

The Democratic Party is comprised of warmongers, former Sen. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii told the audience of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

"Now, as I stand here before you today, I am no longer a Democrat," Gabbard said to cheers, "because I could not in good conscience remain in a party that's under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers, led by the queen of warmongers herself, Hillary Clinton, and embodied by President Joe Biden."

In her speech, Gabbard covered a topics ranging from the Second Amendment, attacks on religion, the campaign to normalize pedophilia by calling pedophiles "minor-attracted persons," and the weaponization of public institutions, calling such efforts a "banana republic." But she bookended her speech was the war in Ukraine.

She drew attention to the Democratic Party's appeasement of the military-industrial complex and its indifference toward averting nuclear holocaust, or "destroying the world as we know it."

The Democratic Party doesn't care about national security, Gabbard stated. "They are focused on filling the pockets of their bosses in the military-industrial complex, despite the fact that doing so actually undermines our national security, economy, and future.

"Now President Biden and warmongers from both parties in Congress ... sent now over $100 billion to fuel this proxy war that the United States and NATO is waging against Russia through Ukraine. Last week, it was another $500 million. Yesterday, it's another $400 million of our taxpayer money — continuing to escalate this war that could at any moment spark a direct conflict between the U.S. and NATO and Russia, the world's most nuclear-armed country.

"Now the insanity of all this is you have President Biden, leaders in the Biden administration, warmongers in Washington all talking about this as though it's just another day — talking about the prospect of World War III and nuclear war with a straight face about how it can be won.

"The warmongering elite, they don't care. They don't care about the consequences of their policies and their decisions, because — trust me — they've got the bunkers that they can go to to protect themselves and their families, where they can continue to wage these wars even in the events of a nuclear attack. And they're completely fine with leaving the rest of us to perish because we have no shelter; we have no place to go," Gabbard continued.

"The reality is, though, it doesn't need to be this way. Our future is in our hands," she added. "But we have no time to waste to protect our children, to protect our loved ones, to protect this country that we love. We have to lift our voices and stand up to these cowardly warmongering positions in both parties and stop them from destroying us all."

