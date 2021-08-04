Many CVS Stores Will Stop Offering J&J Shots

CVS will no longer offer the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in its pharmacies.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available in only about 10% of its locations, CNBC reports. But CVS pharmacies will continue to offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines nationwide, according to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis. He added that the move would assist with the company's vaccine supply.

The Johnson & Johnson shot will still be available at almost 1,000 MinuteClinic locations in 25 states and Washington, D.C. MinuteClinics are in some CVS stores and provide services and non-emergency medical care, including diagnostic tests and vaccines, CNBC added.

The Hill notes that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ''has been beset by production issues, as well as concerns about its effectiveness against the delta variant that's currently surging through the U.S.'' When it was initially authorized, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was seen as a ''potential game-changer,'' since it is a single-dose shot and can be stored at regular refrigerator temperatures, which makes it much easier to transport.

The Hill continues that federal health officials put administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hold for about a week in April due to concerns about possible blood clotting. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 13.3 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.