UK Gov't Warns of COVID-19 Doomsday Scenario, Says 1 in 3 Could Die

The UK government in a new document published Saturday warned that a new strain of COVID-19 could mutate and kill one in three people.

The chance of mutation is most likely to occur when the virus is at its most prevalent, which seems to be the case in the UK, according to the United Kingdom's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

Dr. Philippa Whitford, the vice-chair of Britain's All-Party Parliamentary Group on COVID-19, told The Daily Mail that stricter border control measures were needed. Without them, she said, "we risk importing vaccine-resistant variants while uncontrolled spread here could lead to yet another UK variant."

Professor Martin McKee of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine agreed and also advocated for a new generation of vaccines.

"The government can't be complacent," McKee said, "they must continue their support for the development of the next generation of vaccines and prioritise the reduction of infections here at home to reduce the possibility of another domestic variant emerging."

However, other medical experts have stated that part of their concern lies with the fact that the public doesn't have an accurate understanding of the adverse events surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Steve Kirsch in an episode on "The Dark Horse Podcast," said "doesn't know how many people have died from the vaccine. It could be only 1 percent of reports that are actually reported…but it's higher. I guarantee that it's higher."

Dr. Robert Malone, the self-proclaimed inventor of the vaccines, has said the mRNA technology involved in the Pfizer and Moderna shots is "very dangerous."

Recently the Prime Minister's office launched an "anti-virals taskforce" to find drugs that Britons can take at home.

However, the task force mentioned that as COVID-19 continues to mutate, there is a "realistic possibility in the long term," it could become less severe. Still, they did not mention it would be eradicated by way of vaccination.

"In other words," the group wrote, "this virus will become like other human CoV that causes common colds, but with much less severe disease predominantly in the old or clinically vulnerable."

In the United States, others, such as Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, have advocated for alternative treatments to vaccines that include ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.