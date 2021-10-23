CDC Study: Vaccinated Less Likely to Die from Other Causes

People vaccinated against COVID-19 are less likely to die from other causes than their non-vaccinated peers, a new Centers for Diseases Prevention and Control study found.

The study, released Friday, shows that those who have gotten one of the three available vaccines against COVID-19 from the two-shot Moderna, and Pfizer doses were almost three times less likely to die from causes other than the virus.

Those taking the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine were about 50 percent less likely to die from other causes.

The study, conducted between Dec. 14, 2020, and July 31, compared 3.4 million Pfizer recipients and 2.6 million Moderna recipients to 3.2 million unvaccinated people aged 12-85 or more, while also comparing 342,169 recipients of the Johnson & Johnson shot to 1.3 million unvaccinated people.

Overall, 1,157, or .42 percent of those taking the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and 5,143, or .35 percent who took the second dose died, compared to 6,660 of the unvaccinated group (1.11 percent).

For the Moderna vaccine, 1,202 people died after one dose, and 4,434 died after the second dose compared to the same unvaccinated sample, according to the report.

For the single Johnson & Johnson shot, there were 671 deaths with those vaccinated, compared to 2,219 deaths of the unvaccinated group.

Currently the CDC recommends everyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“This cohort study found lower rates of non–COVID-19 mortality among vaccinated persons compared with unvaccinated persons in a large, demographically diverse population during December 2020–July 2021,” the report said. “There is no increased risk for mortality among COVID-19 vaccine recipients. This finding reinforces the safety profile of currently approved COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.”

According to the CDC, 190 million people, or 57.4 percent of the population are fully vaccinated, and 220 million have had at least one shot.

Another 12.5 million have received a booster shot, according to the agency.

Most people that are vaccinated took either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (174 million), compared to 15 million taking the Johnson & Johnson single shot.