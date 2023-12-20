×
Tags: court | meadows | appeal | election

Meadows' Appeal to Move to Federal Court Denied

By    |   Wednesday, 20 December 2023 06:40 PM EST

Mark Meadows’ appeal to move his election interference case in Georgia to the federal court was denied earlier this week by a federal appeals court.

In Monday’s 49-page opinion, written by Chief Judge William Pryor, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled the federal removal statute "does not apply to former federal officers, and even if it did, the events giving rise to this criminal action were not related to Meadows's official duties."

"Even if Meadows were ‘an officer,’ his participation in an alleged conspiracy to overturn a presidential election was not related to his official duties," Pryor wrote, affirming the earlier decision by U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, who rejected Meadows’ removal effort.

Meadows can appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
