Poll: Majority Want Businesses to Stay Out of Politics

According to a new survey conducted by Convention of States Action in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, a majority of voters want businesses they deal with to stay out of politics.

Survey results reveal that 78.8% of voters are more likely to do business with a company that stayed politically neutral and tolerated viewpoints of employees and customers across the board; 10.1% of voters were less likely to do business with such a company.

Among independent voters, 77.1% say they are more likely to do business with a company that stayed politically neutral and tolerated viewpoints of employees and customers across the board.

Among Democrat voters, 76.9% say they are more likely to do business with a company that stayed politically neutral and tolerated viewpoints of employees and customers across the board. And

Among Republican voters, 82.3% say they are more likely to do business with a company that stayed politically neutral and tolerated viewpoints of employees and customers across the board.

White voters (62.6%) and Asians (62%) are much more in favor of a politically neutral business than Black voters (38.7%).

Results were from surveys conducted Feb. 2-5 of more than 1,000 likely general election voters. The margin of error was 2.9%.

"This offers the latest proof point that Americans are absolutely finished with woke obsessions being pushed by the left through our nation's business community, most particularly the insipid ESG agenda," said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States, referring to businesses that focus on environmental, social, and corporate governance standards.

ESG is popular in the investment community. Companies that apply ESG standards might be compelled to reduce their carbon footprint, hire more women and diverse employees, or lobby for certain political issues.

"Businesses that are hellbent on continuing down the ESG path are going to continue to suffer in this tough and challenging economy. Businesses that stay out of politics and focus on serving their customers — on the other hand — will thrive. So, instead of wondering how many diversity and inclusion officers they have, corporations should be worried about how they are intentionally alienating a broad group of Americans who will just shop somewhere else."

Convention of States Action has a grassroots network of over 5 million supporters and volunteers. Its primary focus is using a limited Article V Convention to propose constitutional amendments that impose limitations on the size and scope of the federal government, including a balanced budget requirement and term limits for federal officials.