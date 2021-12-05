10 COVID Cases Identified on Cruise Ship in New Orleans

At least 10 positive coronavirus cases have been identified on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship that disembarked in New Orleans Sunday, according to media reports.

"Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, the City of New Orleans, and the Port of New Orleans are aware and working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to initiate existing COVID-19 agreements and protocols with the cruise line," the Louisiana Department of Health said in a statement.

The company said all of the identified cases were people without symptoms of the illness, CNBC reported.

The cruise ship, which had more than 3,200 fully vaccinated people and crew members on board, left New Orleans on Nov. 28. The ship made stops at ports in Mexico, Honduras, and Belize before returning to New Orleans.

Norwegian Cruise Lines "has been adhering to appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols as new cases and exposures have been identified aboard this vessel," the DoH said.

Everyone on board will be tested for coronavirus before disembarking and will be provided with post-exposure and given public health guidance by the CDC about quarantining and what else needs to be done following exposure to the virus. Those who test positive will either need to travel to their homes or self-isolate according to CDC guidelines, the health agency stated.

The CDC issued a no-sail order in March 2020 that ended in June 2021 as cruise ships started to again depart American ports with additional coronavirus-related restrictions.