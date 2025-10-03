Fmr 'Squad' Rep. Bush Eyes House Comeback Run in Mo.

Former Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush, once part of the progressive group known as “The Squad,” launched a comeback bid Friday, announcing a challenge to the Democrat who handily defeated her in last year’s primary.

“St. Louis deserves a leader who is built different. That’s why I’m running to represent Missouri’s 1st District in Congress. We need a fighter who will lower costs, protect our communities, and make life fairer. I’ll be that fighter,” Bush said in a post to X that was accompanied by a 2½-minute video.

Bush served in the House from 2021-25. She was defeated by then-St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell by 6 points in their August 2024 primary.

Bush was in the crosshairs of the pro-Israel American Israel Public Affairs Committee over her statement calling for an end to “U.S. government support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid” in the days following the massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

Further, Bush’s congressional tenure faced recurring controversy during her time in office over campaign security spending.

Federal filings showed Bush’s campaign paid her then-partner, later husband, Cortney Merritts, tens of thousands of dollars for personal protection. Critics questioned whether Merritts was properly licensed and accused Bush of misusing political funds, while Bush insisted he provided legitimate services at fair rates and stressed that no taxpayer money was involved.

The Justice Department opened an inquiry in 2024 into possible misuse of campaign funds, though Bush denied wrongdoing and pledged cooperation.

The issue resurfaced in 2025 when federal prosecutors indicted Merritts on unrelated pandemic relief fraud charges, alleging he falsified applications to obtain over $20,000 in COVID-19 small-business aid.

Bush has not been implicated in that case, but the episode reignited scrutiny of her finances and her calls to “defund the police” while relying on private security.

In a post to X on Friday, Rep. Bell, who won the general election with nearly 80% of the vote last November, said “St. Louis deserves real results and honest representation, not more headlines or scandals.”

He added, “When it came time to deliver, Cori Bush’s focus wasn’t on our community, but on her own national agenda. That’s why our district was left behind.”

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.