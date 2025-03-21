WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cori bush | cortney merritts | covid | fraud | sba

Ex-Rep. Cori Bush's Husband Charged With Wire Fraud

By    |   Friday, 21 March 2025 01:52 PM EDT

Former Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush's husband was charged with two counts of wire fraud for allegedly filing fraudulent applications to illegally collect more than $20,000 in federal COVID relief funds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Cortney Merritts, 46, of St. Louis, Missouri, was charged in a federal indictment Thursday after he allegedly filed the falsified documents with the Small Business Administration in 2020 and 2021 under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

According to the indictment, Merritts received an $8,500 EIDL loan from the SBA in July 2020 for a moving business called Vetted Couriers after certifying that he had six employees and had generated $32,000 in gross revenue the previous year.

The next day, Merritts submitted another application to the SBA for an EIDL loan for a business he called "Cortney Merritts" that he claimed employed 10 people and generated $53,000 in gross revenue.

The former congresswoman's husband also requested an EIDL advance of up to $10,000 based on the number of employees "Cortney Merritts" reportedly had.

After determining that his second EIDL application was "nearly identical" to the first, the SBA rejected his attempt to obtain additional funds from the program, the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office said.

In April 2021, Merritts again sought COVID relief funds by applying for a PPP loan for "Cortney Merritts," claiming this time that the business had been set up in 2020 and had generated $128,000 in gross income that year. He received a $20,832 PPP loan based on his representations about his gross income.

Federal prosecutors said "Merritts used the proceeds for his personal benefit and enjoyment," without specifying how he had spent the money.

"In July 2022, Merritts submitted a loan forgiveness application in which he falsely claimed that this business had 10 employees at the time of the PPP loan, and that he spent the $20,832 on payroll costs," the D.C. Attorney's Office said. "Based on Merritts' alleged fraudulent representations, the SBA forgave the PPP loan in the amount of $20,832 and the $254.03 in interest."

Merritts' attorney told The Washington Post that his client plans to plead not guilty.

"We look forward to litigating this case in the courtroom," Justin Gelfand said.

Bush, who represented St. Louis until she lost her primary election in 2024, reportedly married Merritts in February 2023.

Merritts' indictment comes about a year after the Justice Department investigated Bush over improper campaign payments to her husband.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Bush dropped more than $812,000 in campaign funds on private security services and paid Merritts more than $150,000.

Bush reportedly continued to draw from her campaign funds to pay her husband $5,000 per month for security services after the Department of Justice launched its investigation.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush's husband was charged with two counts of wire fraud for allegedly filing fraudulent applications to illegally collect more than $20,000 in federal COVID relief funds...
cori bush, cortney merritts, covid, fraud, sba
465
2025-52-21
Friday, 21 March 2025 01:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved