×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cori bush | defund the police | private security

Rep. Cori Bush Spends $500K on Security, Calls to Defund Police

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 17 October 2022 04:53 PM EDT

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., spent nearly $500,000 on private security while supporting the "defund the police" movement, the New York Post reported.

Federal Election Commission records show that Bush, a former Black Lives Matter activist, spent over $100,000 for "security services" during the third quarter of 2022, Fox News added.

Upon initial reports of Bush's spending on security services in July 2021, the congresswoman justified the expenditure, stating: "I'm going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life, and I have too much work to do. So if I end up spending 200,000, if I spend … 10 more dollars on it, you know what? I get to be here to do the work.

"So, suck it up, and defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets because we're trying to save lives."

During an appearance on  ABC's "Good Morning America" this month, Bush doubled down on her stance to defund the police when she was asked if it could hurt her in the midterms.

"We can't get caught up on the words," she said. "People spend more time focusing on the word 'defund' than they spend on caring and addressing the problem of police violence in this country."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., spent nearly $500,000 on private security while supporting the "Defund the Police" movement, the New York Post reported.
cori bush, defund the police, private security
219
2022-53-17
Monday, 17 October 2022 04:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved