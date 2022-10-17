Rep. Cori Bush Spends $500K on Security, Calls to Defund Police

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., spent nearly $500,000 on private security while supporting the "defund the police" movement, the New York Post reported.

Federal Election Commission records show that Bush, a former Black Lives Matter activist, spent over $100,000 for "security services" during the third quarter of 2022, Fox News added.

Upon initial reports of Bush's spending on security services in July 2021, the congresswoman justified the expenditure, stating: "I'm going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life, and I have too much work to do. So if I end up spending 200,000, if I spend … 10 more dollars on it, you know what? I get to be here to do the work.

"So, suck it up, and defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets because we're trying to save lives."

During an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America" this month, Bush doubled down on her stance to defund the police when she was asked if it could hurt her in the midterms.

"We can't get caught up on the words," she said. "People spend more time focusing on the word 'defund' than they spend on caring and addressing the problem of police violence in this country."