×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Gun Control | cori bush | car | gunfire | st. louis

Rep. Cori Bush's Car Hit by Gunfire, Congresswoman Wasn't In It

Rep. Cori Bush
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo. (Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 27 January 2022 03:59 PM

The car belonging to Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., was hit by gunfire early in the morning last Saturday near St. Louis, though the congresswoman was not in the car at the time and was not hurt, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

Sources told local news stations that Bush was not in the car, which was parked in the St. Louis area, at the time, and there is no evidence to suggest that she was targeted.

"I'm touched by everyone who has reached out. Thankfully no one was harmed," Bush wrote on Twitter in a statement on Thursday. "But any act of gun violence shakes your soul. That's why our movement is working to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep everyone safe."

She told Fox 2 News in St. Louis, “Like far too many of us in St. Louis, experiencing gun violence is all too familiar.”

Bush added, “No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The car belonging to Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., was hit by gunfire early in the morning last Saturday near St. Louis, though the congresswoman was not in the car at the time and was not hurt, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.
cori bush, car, gunfire, st. louis
167
2022-59-27
Thursday, 27 January 2022 03:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved