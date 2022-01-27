Rep. Cori Bush's Car Hit by Gunfire, Congresswoman Wasn't In It

The car belonging to Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., was hit by gunfire early in the morning last Saturday near St. Louis, though the congresswoman was not in the car at the time and was not hurt, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

Sources told local news stations that Bush was not in the car, which was parked in the St. Louis area, at the time, and there is no evidence to suggest that she was targeted.

"I'm touched by everyone who has reached out. Thankfully no one was harmed," Bush wrote on Twitter in a statement on Thursday. "But any act of gun violence shakes your soul. That's why our movement is working to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep everyone safe."

She told Fox 2 News in St. Louis, “Like far too many of us in St. Louis, experiencing gun violence is all too familiar.”

Bush added, “No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis.”