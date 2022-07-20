House Plans Vote on Contraception Bill Thursday

The House of Representatives on Thursday plans to take up the Right to Contraception Act in response to a concurring opinion overturning Roe v. Wade by Justice Clarence Thomas suggesting the Supreme Court decisions involving access to contraception and same-sex marriage should be reconsidered, reports The Hill.

If passed, the law would create a statutory right for people to access birth control. It would also protect a range of contraceptive methods and ensure health care providers have a right to provide contraception services to patients.

The lower chamber on Wednesday passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect marriage equality and provide federal protections for same-sex and interracial couples. The bill passed 267-157 with 47 Republicans joining every Democrat in favor of the bill.

"As some of our colleagues have said, we want to put the Republicans on record, but we'd like to put them on record in support of contraception," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. D-Calif., said Wednesday at a press conference to promote the bill.

She said the risk to contraception access could have a "terrible impact" on communities of color and families across the board.

"Who are these people who are saying they want to outlaw it?" she said. "It's about control. They don't like birth control, but they want to control women, and we cannot let that happen."

According to CBS News, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said most Republicans will likely oppose the bill. Support from at least 10 Senate Republicans (along with all 48 Democrats and two Independents) will be needed for the proposed law to advance by clearing the filibuster threshold.