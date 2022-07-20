×
Tags: romney | clarence thomas | same sex marriage

Romney Slams Justice Thomas for Urging Rethink of Same-Sex Marriage

Mitt Romney
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 July 2022 03:15 PM EDT

Sen. Mitt Romney on Wednesday criticized the opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas last month that urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its 2015 landmark same-sex marriage ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges, Business Insider reported.

"He's opened a lot of doors that no other justices walk through," the Utah Republican said.

Romney's remarks came as the Senate is considering taking up the same-sex marriage bill that was passed by the House on Tuesday.

The House passed the legislation due to widespread concerns among congressional Democrats that other rights, including same-sex marriage, might be revoked in the future, just as the court's reversal of Roe v. Wade last month overturned federal abortion protections that were in place for nearly half a century.

It was in that decision that Thomas wrote a concurring opinion calling on the court to "reconsider" other rulings that involve privacy rights under the 14th Amendment, stating that "in future cases, we should reconsider all of this court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell," referring to rulings concerning contraception access, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

When asked about a possible Senate vote on the House bill, Romney said, "We all know what the law is. I haven't given consideration to that legislation, in part because the law isn't changing and there's no indication that it will," Business Insider reported.

He added, "Clearly, the legislation from the House is unnecessary, given the fact that the law is the same, and we'll take a look at it as it comes our way."


