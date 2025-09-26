WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: congressional security | budget | capitol police

Congressional Security Price Tag Could Top $1B

By    |   Friday, 26 September 2025 02:04 PM EDT

Congress is on track to approve more than $1 billion for the U.S. Capitol Police, marking the first time the agency’s budget would top the billion-dollar mark, Politico reported Friday.

Some of the new emphasis is fueled by the murder of conservative leader Charlie Kirk. The Kirk assassination, coupled with political violence and heightened tension, has prompted many lawmakers to look for additional ways to remain safe around the Capitol, and at their residences, including beefing up security for family members.

Some members of Congress say spending priorities may need to be realigned, according to the report. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said in an interview, "They can find that money just like that for the war pimps, but for us it’s a little different.”

The debate over funding for congressional member security is intensifying as appropriators rush to finalize the fiscal 2026 legislative branch spending bill, which covers operations of Congress and member safety. 

In the wake of the Kirk assassination, House Republicans, including Burchett, pressed leadership to expand security funding. Less than a day before a vote on a stopgap government funding bill, Burchett and several GOP colleagues confronted Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., demanding more resources for member protection.

While leadership promised additional investments, including a standalone member security supplemental, Burchett emphasized swift action: “At some point they just build a consensus and let’s go with something. Put it on the floor. Let’s debate it.”

Currently, round-the-clock security is reserved for party leaders or members under imminent threat. Expanding protections for all lawmakers could cost billions. Some members advocate using Members’ Representational Allowances (MRAs) for personal security, while others push for office staff trained in protective duties.

Existing programs already allow members to fund cameras, ballistic vests, and some home security upgrades. Burchett’s push reflects frustration with slow, piecemeal responses, underscoring lawmakers’ desire for a more systematic approach to safety as threats continue to rise.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


