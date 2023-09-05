×
Tags: congress | funding | agreement | fiscal year | wic | healthy | food

Funding Impasse Could Impact Food Aid for Poor Families

Tuesday, 05 September 2023 10:31 AM EDT

Among the programs potentially affected early next month by the lack of a 2024 fiscal year funding agreement is one that helps poor families afford healthy food.

The U.S. government provides financial support for low-income pregnant and nursing women, as well as children up to age 5, under a program known as the Special Supplemental Nutritional Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

About 6 million low-income recipients qualify for aid to purchase select foods, including cash vouchers specifically for fruits and vegetables.

Congress returns to work after the August recess — the Senate on Tuesday, the House next week — with a top priority to agree on a funding bill for the next fiscal year. Failing to reach an agreement by Sept. 30 could cause a government shutdown and adversely affect programs such as WIC.

WIC was roughly tripled at the height of the pandemic, with changes making it easier and more attractive for families to enroll, The Washington Post reported.

Democrats approved a 2021 law that allowed families to obtain aid through telehealth services, allowing mothers to use tools such as FaceTime or Zoom to receive nutrition counseling through the program.

The Democrat-controlled Congress also increased the fruit and vegetable voucher to $24 monthly for children, $43 for pregnant and postpartum women, and $47 for aid recipients who are breastfeeding. That's up from the $9 to $11 that families received before the pandemic.

Rising inflation and higher food prices, combined with greater numbers of low-income people flocking to WIC, mean the program has required extra federal support.

Benefits exceeded $4.4 billion in the first eight months of the 2023 fiscal year due to the spike in food costs.

On Thursday, the Biden administration asked Congress to approve $1.4 billion in emergency money for WIC as part of any short-term deal to fund the government.

House Republicans, though, want to reduce WIC funding.

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., who heads the top House subcommittee overseeing USDA spending, said lawmakers needed to "right-size programs, especially since the pandemic is over," the Post reported.

That doesn't sit well with Democrats and liberals.

"It's unfortunate that when the federal government can't come to an agreement, it always ends up impacting the most vulnerable communities," Alliance to End Hunger Executive Director Eric Mitchell said, the Post reported.

WIC was created in the 1970s to help low-income Americans who face special dietary needs. The program provides select foods, including bread, cereal, eggs, cheese, infant formula, and fruit and vegetables to families that meet certain income and health guidelines, the Post reported.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 05 September 2023 10:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

