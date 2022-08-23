Congressional Report: Some UFOs Don't Have Man-Made Origins

An addendum to the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 — a budget that governs America's clandestine services — produced a revelation that might pique the interest of the American public: Congress doesn't believe all UFOs are "man-made."

The overall report, which came courtesy of Vice.com, also says that "temporary nonattributed objects," or objects that are positively identified as man-made after analysis, will be passed to appropriate offices and "should not be considered under the definition as unidentified aerospace-undersea phenomena."

Which leads to another revelation from the IAA report: The U.S. government acknowledges "cross-domain transmedium threats to the United States national security are expanding exponentially."

Citing the Department of Defense's definition, a "cross-domain transmedium threat" can move from water to air to space in ways that human beings might not comprehend.

In July, according to Vice, the Pentagon announced the opening of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to investigate these versatile threats.

Vice also reports that legislation would "reclassify 'unidentified aerial phenomena' as unidentified aerospace-undersea phenomena" and rename the Pentagon's office in line with the new designation. Last year, a leaked video that was confirmed by the Pentagon as being authentic appeared to show a UFO seamlessly flying beneath the waves.

In 2021, the Department of Defense issued reports covering more than 100 UFO sightings, according to Vice.

UFO sightings have long been a staple of the photography age. However, before this congressional acknowledgment, such claims of encountering unidentified objects or extraterrestrials might have been chalked up to fantasy.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., vice chair of the Senate Select Committee overseeing intelligence that issued the IAA report, has previously stated he prefers future UFO encounters be aliens — and not foreign weapons.

"It strains credulity to believe that lawmakers would include such extraordinary language in public legislation without compelling evidence," Marik von Rennenkampff, an Obama-era Pentagon official, recently wrote in an op-ed in The Hill.

"This implies that members of the Senate Intelligence Committee believe that some UFOs have non-human origins," von Rennenkampff continued. "After all, why would Congress establish and task a powerful new office with investigating non-'man-made' UFOs if such objects did not exist?

"Make no mistake: One branch of the American government implying that UFOs have non-human origins is an explosive development," said von Rennenkampff.