×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: concealed carry | weapons | misdemeanor | domestic violence

Wisconsin Supreme Court Broadens Who Can Carry Guns

a person holding a handgun
(AP)

Monday, 23 May 2022 09:38 AM

A unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday broadened who can legally carry concealed weapons in the state, overturning a lower court's ruling dealing with a man whose license was revoked due to a domestic violence conviction.

The court ruled that disorderly conduct is not a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence under federal law, and therefore does not disqualify a person from holding a concealed carry license.

Justice Jill Karofsky concurred, but in a separate opinion called on the legislature to close what she called a "dangerous loophole" in the law.

The case involves a man who was convicted in 1993 in Door County of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Federal law prohibits states from issuing concealed carry permits to people convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence. The man obtained a permit in Wisconsin, but the state Justice Department revoked it in 2019 based on his domestic violence conviction that predated his being given his concealed weapons license.

The man sued to regain his permit. The Brown County Circuit Court upheld the revocation and an appeals court sent the case directly to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which overturned the ruling and said he should get his license back.

Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote the majority opinion.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday broadened who can legally carry concealed weapons in the state, overturning a lower court's ruling dealing with a man whose license was revoked due to a domestic violence conviction.
concealed carry, weapons, misdemeanor, domestic violence
201
2022-38-23
Monday, 23 May 2022 09:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved