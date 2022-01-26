×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | commerce | congress | microchips | auto

Commerce Department: Manufacturers Have Under 5 Days' Computer Chip Supply

Commerce Department: Manufacturers Have Under 5 Days' Computer Chip Supply

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. (Lenin Nolly/NurPhoto via AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 26 January 2022 06:08 PM

Manufacturers had less than a five-day supply of computer chips on hand last year, leaving them vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, the Commerce Department said in a report Tuesday. The report comes as a push for lawmakers to pass $52 billion worth of federal subsidies to incentivize the construction of chip factories.

''This means a disruption overseas, which might shut down a semiconductor plant for 2-3 weeks, has the potential to disable a manufacturing facility and furlough workers in the United States if that facility only has 3-5 days of inventory,'' the Commerce Department said, according to The Washington Post.

Such a chip shortage leaves automakers and other chip users with ''no room for error,'' Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Tuesday.

''A COVID outbreak, a storm, a natural disaster, political instability, problem with equipment — really anything that disrupts a [chip-making] facility anywhere in the world, we will feel the ramifications here in the United States of America,'' she added. ''A COVID outbreak in Malaysia has the potential to shut down a manufacturing facility in America.''

''The reality is, Congress must act,'' Raimondo urged lawmakers. ''Every day we wait, we fall further behind.''

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Manufacturers had less than a five-day supply of computer chips on hand last year, leaving them vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, the Commerce Department said in a report Tuesday.
commerce, congress, microchips, auto
193
2022-08-26
Wednesday, 26 January 2022 06:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved