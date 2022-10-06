Rep. Comer: Probe Biden Official Over Potential Hatch Act Violations

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is requesting a White House special counsel probe into Biden administration official Xochitl Torres Small for potential Hatch Act violations, Newsmax has learned.

Comer's letter, dated Sept. 30, pleads for an investigation into claims that the former New Mexico congresswoman is using her current position in the Department of Agriculture to raise money for Democrats nationally — including her husband.

"Committee Republicans are concerned Under Secretary [for Rural Development Torres] Small continues to fundraise for Democrats while she serves as a political appointee in the USDA," wrote Comer, the ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

"Additionally, information obtained by Committee Republicans appears to show that she may be using her official position to raise money for her spouse, Nathan Small's, reelection campaign to the New Mexico House of Representatives."

Torres Small's potential violation involves the Hatch Act, a law prohibiting federal employees from engaging in some forms of political activities.

Fears of her crossing that line began after financial disclosures showed that Torres Small worked as a paid consultant for Shield PAC, a political action committee built to "help define and defend swing-seat Democrats in their districts," according to Comer.

New Mexico state House Republicans have also aired concerns that Nathan Small is benefiting from his wife's involvement, asking him this week in their own letter to return "all campaign contributions that were received from potential violations of the Hatch Act."

Newsmax has reached out to both USDA Under Secretary Torres Small and Rep. Comer regarding the potential investigation and has not yet received a statement from either.