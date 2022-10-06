Feds Believe They Have Enough to Charge Hunter Biden With Tax, Gun Crimes

Federal investigators believe they have sufficient evidence to charge President Joe Biden's son Hunter with tax crimes and making a false statement about a gun purchase, and now it's up to a Delaware U.S. attorney, who was nominated by then-President Donald Trump, to take the next steps, according to sources close to the case.

The reports come years after the investigation into the president's son began in 2018 initially centering around his finances about his work overseas, such as with the Ukraine energy giant Burisma, but have shifted to whether he failed to report his income and if he lied on his paperwork in 2018 about whether he was a drug user when buying a gun, reports The Washington Post, quoting anonymous sources.

The case is in the hands of U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Delaware, whom Trump nominated in 2017, while Attorney General Merrick Garland says there will be no political pressure in the case.

Weiss' spokeswoman declined to comment, as did the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the IRS, but Hunter Biden's attorney Chris Clark accused federal investigators of leaking the information on the investigation.

"It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a grand jury investigation such as this one," he said in a written statement. "Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony. We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors."

Further, Clark wrote that the Biden team believes the prosecutors in the case are weighing not only the evidence from the investigators but from all other witnesses and "should not be pressured, rushed or criticized for doing their job."

A decision to charge Biden with crimes will have political ramifications, considering Trump and his allies have used accusations of corruption in his business dealings to attack Democrats, before and after his father won the 2020 election.

The primary focus of the tax investigation has been whether Hunter Biden did not declare income related to his various business ventures, including those overseas.

During the 2020 race, Trump's allies revealed Biden's laptop had been turned over to the FBI after he left it at a Delaware computer repair shop.

By December of that year, federal agents sought an interview with Biden, and he publicly acknowledged he was under investigation, but said he was confident that a review would show he handled his affairs "legally and appropriately."

But Thursday, his attorney said he's had no contact with any federal investigative agents.

"A rendition of the case from such an 'agent' is inherently biased, one-sided and inaccurate," he said. "It is regrettable that law enforcement agents appear to be violating the law to prejudice a case against a person who is a target simply because of his family name."