×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: coast guard | academy | misconduct | assault | victims | nda | ted cruz

Coast Guard Accused of Illegally Silencing Assault Victims

By    |   Monday, 08 April 2024 10:53 PM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, accused Coast Guard leaders of employing illegal nondisclosure agreements (NDA) to stifle victims of sexual assault from sharing their experiences, an inquiry prompted by a CNN report uncovering sexual misconduct at the renowned Coast Guard Academy.

Cruz, a ranking member of a congressional committee investigating the Coast Guard's actions, asserted in a letter to Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan that the use of such agreements was part of a "years-long concerted effort to conceal information about rapes and other sexual assaults at the Academy from Congress and the public."

"Requiring victims to agree not to discuss what happened to them is particularly reprehensible," Cruz wrote, emphasizing that any attempt to silence Coast Guard members would contravene federal laws and impede oversight.

Responding to the allegations, the Coast Guard defended the agreements' purpose, stating they were intended to safeguard the integrity of investigations and protect the privacy of all involved parties. However, the agency refrained from directly addressing Cruz's accusation of illegality.

The Senate Commerce Committee's review, initiated in response to a series of CNN exposés on a covert Coast Guard investigation dubbed "Operation Fouled Anchor," continues to unfold. The probe revealed decades of sexual misconduct cover-ups within the Coast Guard.

In his letter to Fagan, Cruz highlighted records indicating that the silenced Coast Guard personnel encompassed not only assault victims but also subjects, investigators, and witnesses.

Cruz urged Fagan to swiftly discontinue any prohibited agreements and referred the matter to other government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General, overseeing the ongoing Fouled Anchor investigation.

Since the scandal emerged last June, the Coast Guard has faced escalating scrutiny and criticism. Fagan issued numerous apologies and implemented reforms addressing how sexual assault cases are handled within the agency.

Yet, congressional dissatisfaction persists over perceived transparency deficits, prompting legislative proposals for enhanced oversight. Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy representing Connecticut, where the academy is located, secured $1.5 million in funding within a Department of Homeland Security bill for an independent review and provisions ensuring congressional access to pertinent information.

Additionally, a recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report underscored the Coast Guard's need for a more effective cultural shift across the service.

Cruz also noted the Coast Guard's resistance to interview attorneys involved in the probe and officials' conditional commitment to transparency. He criticized what he termed an "apparent initial lack of cooperation" with the ongoing Inspector General inquiry.

"This is a disservice to the survivors of rape and other sexual assaults at the Academy, whom the Coast Guard has already failed once," Cruz wrote.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, accused Coast Guard leaders of employing illegal nondisclosure agreements (NDA) to stifle victims of sexual assault from sharing their experiences, an inquiry prompted by a report uncovering sexual misconduct at the renowned Coast Guard Academy.
coast guard, academy, misconduct, assault, victims, nda, ted cruz, report
426
2024-53-08
Monday, 08 April 2024 10:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved