Diddy's LA, Miami Homes Raided in Sex Trafficking Probe

The Los Angeles and Miami homes of Sean "Diddy" Combs were raided by Homeland Security investigators on Monday in connection with a federal sex trafficking case, CNN reported.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," the federal department said in a statement.

Reporters at the scene learned that the home was registered to Bad Boys Films, a division of Bad Boys Entertainment, and one of Combs' daughters.

In November Joi Dickerson-Neal filed a lawsuit against Combs, alleging the rapper, producer, and entertainment mogul intentionally drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was a Syracuse University student in 1991. It was the second lawsuit filed against Combs alleging sexual assault.

Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura filed the first lawsuit against Combs alleging past sexual assault and abuse. That lawsuit was settled in one day as the window of New York State's Adult Survivors Act, which gave victims until November of 2023 to file lawsuits alleging past abuse, was set to expire.

"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," said Doug Wigdor, a lawyer for Ventura and one of Diddy's other accusers, a Jane Doe, in a statement. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."