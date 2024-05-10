Elderly Climate Activists Try to Vandalize Magna Carta

Two octogenarian climate activists, one holding a chisel and the other a hammer, tried to crack through the protection glass containing one of the original surviving copies of the Magna Carta at London's British Library.

Sue Parfitt, 82, and Judy Bruce, 85, were, according to the Washington Examiner, members of the climate activism group Just Stop Oil. Their efforts to breach the glass were deemed largely unsuccessful.

"This famous document is about the rule of law and standing up against the abuse of power," Bruce, who swung the hammer, said in a video posted on Just Stop Oil's X account. "Our government is breaking its own laws."

"As a Christian," Parfitt added, "I am compelled to do all that I can to alleviate the appalling suffering that is coming down the line and is here already."

After they spoke, the video showed them sitting in front of the document on office chairs and gluing their hands together.

Just Stop Oil group is one of the most visible radical environmentalist groups, according to the Examiner, vandalizing several major works of art in the name of environmental activism. The Examiner reported the group is an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, another group largely funded by the Climate Emergency Fund with whom climate activist Greta Thunberg has rallied.

The Magna Carta was signed in 1215 in response to the abuses of power of English King John I, who took the throne after the death of his popular brother Richard I "The Lionheart." The charter codified the privileges of the nobility, and the Founding Fathers viewed it as an indispensable document that helped influence the Constitution.