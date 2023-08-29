Climate Activists 'Fearmongering' With Heat-Related Death Warnings

Climate activists contend that the sweltering summer weather has been responsible for an uptick in heat-related deaths this year, however, reports from medical examiners in states that have been experiencing some of the most blazing temperatures during the past few months show no significant increase in such fatalities.
Despite it being the hottest summer on record, medical examiners in three of the hardest-hit states have attributed fewer than 150 deaths to the scorching weather.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.