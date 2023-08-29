×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: climate | activists | heat | wave | summer | deaths

Climate Activists 'Fearmongering' With Heat-Related Death Warnings

Climate activists demonstrate during a "funeral march" in New York on June 8. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 29 August 2023 06:44 AM EDT

Climate activists contend that the sweltering summer weather has been responsible for an uptick in heat-related deaths this year, however, reports from medical examiners in states that have been experiencing some of the most blazing temperatures during the past few months show no significant increase in such fatalities.

Despite it being the hottest summer on record, medical examiners in three of the hardest-hit states have attributed fewer than 150 deaths to the scorching weather.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Climate activists contend that the sweltering summer weather has been responsible for an uptick in heat-related deaths this year contrary to reports from medical examiners in states that show no significant increase in such fatalities.
climate, activists, heat, wave, summer, deaths
890
2023-44-29
Tuesday, 29 August 2023 06:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved