US Cleric Barred From UK After Hamas Remarks

The U.K. home secretary has barred a New Jersey–based Islamic scholar from entering Britain after determining that his past statements appeared to support Hamas following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks on Israel, the Daily Telegraph reported this week.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood banned Dr. Shadee Elmasry, an Islamic cleric from New Jersey, prompting the cancellation of several scheduled speaking engagements in Birmingham, Bolton, and Ilford.

The U.K. home secretary serves a role similar to that of the U.S. secretary of homeland security, overseeing border control and national security matters.

British authorities cited social media posts made by Elmasry after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, in which more than 1,200 people were killed in Israel.

In one post, Elmasry wrote that "the people of Gaza finally punched back," comments U.K. officials said raised concerns about justification of violence and extremist rhetoric.

A Home Office spokesperson said the decision reflects the government’s broader policy of excluding foreign nationals whose presence is deemed "not conducive to the public good."

"There is no place in the U.K. for foreign nationals who spread hate or promote extremist views," the spokesperson said. "Those seeking to divide our communities will not be allowed to enter the U.K."

Elmasry has denied supporting terrorism or engaging in hate speech, saying his comments were misinterpreted and taken out of context. He said his work focuses on dialogue and understanding, not division.

"I agree with the home secretary that there is no place in the U.K. for hate and extremism," Elmasry said. "My message has always been about compassion and connection.

"I lived in England for four years, love the people of England, and hope to return."

The decision fits a pattern of U.K. actions over the past decade to bar controversial religious figures from entering the country on national security grounds.

Previous bans have included Indian preacher Zakir Naik, excluded since 2010 over allegations of extremist preaching, and several foreign clerics accused of endorsing violence or promoting radical ideologies.

British authorities have also blocked entry to Islamist speakers following the rise of ISIS and again after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, citing concerns about public order and community tensions.

The Home Office has broad discretion to deny entry even in the absence of criminal charges, relying on intelligence assessments and public statements.

Officials say the policy is designed to prevent the spread of extremist ideology while balancing freedom of expression and national security.