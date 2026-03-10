Trump-Backed Fuller Heads to Runoff for Greene's Seat

Republican Clayton Fuller, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, and Democrat Shawn Harris are headed to an April runoff in the special election for Georgia's 14th Congressional District after neither candidate cleared the 50% threshold needed to win outright.

Newsmax and Decision Desk HQ called the race Tuesday night to fill the remainder of the term vacated when Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned her House seat.

With 85% of the ballots counted, Harris had 37.2% of the vote to Fuller's 35.1%.

Because no candidate reached a majority, Fuller and Harris will advance to a runoff scheduled for April 7.

Harris, a retired brigadier general and cattle farmer who unsuccessfully challenged Greene in 2024, benefited from the 12-candidate Republican field, though the district's strong conservative lean leaves Democrats facing a difficult path in the runoff.

The Republican candidates combined for a total of 60% of the vote.

The three Democrat candidates combined for 39.5% of the vote.

There also was a Libertarian and independent candidate, but their impacts were negligible.

Trump's February endorsement helped Fuller emerge from the large field of Republican contenders.

The special election drew heavy interest following Greene's abrupt departure from Congress after her public break with Trump.

Among the Republicans trailing Fuller were former state Sen. Colton Moore with 12.1%, Brian Stover with 4.8%, and Tom Gray with 2.8%.

When she announced her departure from Congress, Greene said she would stay neutral in the special election and allow voters to choose her successor themselves.

She wrote Nov. 24 on X that she would not endorse any candidate "out of respect to my district," adding that anyone claiming to have her endorsement would be incorrect.

Georgia's 14th District stretches from the northwest exurbs of Atlanta along the Alabama border to the Tennessee line and has delivered large margins for Republicans since Greene was first elected in 2020.

The runoff will determine who serves out the remainder of Greene's term while the seat also appears on the ballot again in November for a full term.