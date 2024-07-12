WATCH TV LIVE

Elon Musk Donates to Super PAC Supporting Trump

Friday, 12 July 2024 08:46 PM EDT

Billionaire Elon Musk has donated to a political group working to elect former President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported Friday.

The report did not indicate how much Musk donated but added it was "a sizable amount" given to a group called America PAC.

Bloomberg reported that the super PAC — a group that can receive unlimited contributions for political activity — is next required to disclose its list of donors on July 15.

In March, Trump, who is expected to be formally nominated next week as the Republican Party's candidate for the Nov. 5 election, met with Musk and other wealthy donors.

In response to reports of the meeting, South Africa born Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, posted on X: "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President." 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


