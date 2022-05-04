Primary Opponent Calls on Democrat House Leaders to Pull Support for Pro-life Cuellar

Progressive Texas congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros called on Democrat House leaders Wednesday to withdraw their support for incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, because he is a self-described "pro-life Catholic."

"As the Supreme Court prepares to overturn Roe v. Wade, I am calling on Democratic Party leadership to withdraw their support of Henry Cuellar who is the last anti-choice Democrat in the House," Cisneros said in a statement provided to The Hill.

"At every turn, my Congressman has stood in opposition to the Democratic Party agenda from being anti-union to being anti-choice," she said, claiming that Cuellar could oppose reproductive rights.

Cisneros' statement comes after Politico published a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Monday night, revealing that the high court is likely to overturn the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which established a federal right to abortion.

On Tuesday, Cuellar issued a statement, describing himself as a pro-life Catholic and saying that abortion should not be illegal.

"My faith is clear: abortion must be rare & safe," the congressman said.

Cuellar represents Texas' 28th Congressional District, which is predominantly Hispanic and Roman Catholic. He is among the last of the anti-abortion Democrats in Congress.

Cisneros has promoted her abortion stance throughout the primary season.

Prior to the leak of the Supreme Court draf, NARAL Pro-Choice America said it was intensifying its efforts to get Cisneros elected by putting out a new digital ad, stepping up its door knocking and phone banking campaigns and sending four members of its staff to the district.

Cuellar and Cisneros are scheduled to square off in a primary election runoff on May 24.