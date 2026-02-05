CIA Shuts Down World Factbook After More Than 60 Years

The CIA has officially closed its World Factbook, ending a publication that for more than 60 years served as one of the most widely used reference tools on countries, territories, and global regions.

First launched in 1962 as a classified document known as the National Basic Intelligence Factbook, the publication was initially intended for internal government use.

Over time, it evolved into an unclassified resource and became a staple not only for intelligence analysts, but also for journalists, educators, students, and researchers worldwide.

The CIA released an unclassified companion version in 1971, expanding access beyond government circles.

In the early 1980s, the publication was renamed The World Factbook, reflecting its broadened scope and growing public audience.

A major turning point came in 1997, when the CIA moved the Factbook online, making it freely available on CIA.gov. The digital shift dramatically expanded its reach, drawing millions of views annually from users around the globe.

Known for its concise profiles of countries and regions, The World Factbook compiled data on geography, demographics, government systems, economies, military capabilities, and infrastructure.

Its standardized format made it a go-to reference for quick comparisons and baseline facts, often cited by news organizations and academic institutions.

The publication also drew public attention for its inclusion, and exclusion, of geographic entities. Some readers even contacted the CIA to lobby for recognition of specific regions or political designations, underscoring the Factbook's influence and visibility.

Less widely known was the source of many of its images. According to the CIA, agency officers donated personal travel photographs, helping build a library of more than 5,000 images.

All photos were copyright-free and available for public use, a feature that further broadened the Factbook's appeal.

While the CIA did not specify a direct replacement, the agency said the closure reflects the end of an era rather than a retreat from global awareness.

In announcing the sunset of the publication, the CIA encouraged the public to continue exploring the world, both virtually and in person.