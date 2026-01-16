CIA Agents Will Assist Mexico Troops Against Cartels: DOJ Source

The United States is preparing, not pushing, to send CIA agents to accompany Mexican soldiers on raids against suspected fentanyl labs in the country, a Justice Department source has confirmed.

"This isn't about pressure, it's about joint preparation," the source, who was not named, told "El Universal," the outlet reported on Friday.

He added that the plans are for a special division of the CIA to enter Mexico "with authorization from the Mexican government, to accompany them in carrying out intelligence tasks and from there make other operational decisions."

The operation isn't happening yet, but "it is going to happen," the source said.

His comments came after The New York Times reported on Thursday that President Donald Trump's administration is pushing for U.S. forces to carry out joint operations with Mexican forces to dismantle the laboratories.

Meanwhile, the United States Northern Command on Thursday announced the creation of the Joint Interagency Task Force Against Cartels (JIATF-CC), naming U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Maurizio Calabrese as its director.

"This is the next step in the whole-of-government approach to identify, disrupt, and dismantle cartel operations posing a threat to the United States along the U.S.-Mexico border," the War Department said.

"The JIATF-CC will work with the Homeland Security Task Force National Coordination Center to ensure we are sharing all intelligence between our Department of War, law enforcement, and Intelligence Community partners to ensure our operations across the whole-of-government are synchronized and coordinated to have the greatest effect possible on eliminating these narcoterrorist networks."

The Times reported that the United States wants either CIA agents or special operations troops to accompany Mexican soldiers on the raids.

The plan calls for U.S. forces to participate in raids with Mexican forces leading, directing, and making key decisions for the operation, while U.S. troops would be there to provide intelligence and advice to the Mexican military.

El Universal's source confirmed the information, stating that the Mexican Armed Forces would be "leading the operation, and U.S. agents would accompany them," but they would be there as witnesses rather than active participants.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo spoke with Trump on Monday, stating afterward that the presence of U.S. troops on Mexican soil is "not on the table," but collaboration would continue.

The War Department told The Times that it is "ready to execute the commander-in-chief's orders anytime, anywhere."