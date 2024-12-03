Schumer on Biden Pardon: 'Got Nothing for You on That'

Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., refused to address the sweeping pardon that President Joe Biden handed his son, Hunter Biden, telling reporters Tuesday that "I've got nothing for you on that."

Schumer, who was reelected by Democrats earlier Tuesday to be their minority leader in the 119th Congress, was asked four different questions about the pardon but responded the same way each time.

"I've got nothing for you on that."

While Schumer demurred, several Democrat lawmakers and leaders expressed their disappointment and displeasure with Biden's decision since it was announced Sunday.

"A president's family and allies shouldn't get special treatment," Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., said in a statement. "This was an improper use of power, it erodes trust in our government, and it emboldens others to bend justice to suit their interests."

Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., called it "unwise;" Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., said he was "disappointed;" Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, called it a "setback;" Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., said it was "wrong," as did Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz.

"I respect President Biden, but I think he got this one wrong," he posted.

Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis said President Biden "put his family ahead of the country."

Biden's move had one House Democrat calling for an amendment to curb the constitutional pardon power of the president.

"I really think we have to revisit the pardon power in the Constitution, and at the very least, I think we've got to circumscribe it so that you don't get to pardon relatives, even if you believe passionately they're innocent," Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said.

But Schumer took the pass.

"Any other subjects? Any other subjects? Other subjects. Funding, go ahead," he told the gaggle.